Feds Club Eastside claim KFC A-Grade minor netball premiership

By STEVE MENZIES

Federal Club Eastside won a hard contest against Rovers Complete Construction to claim the KFC A-Grade netball minor premiership and favouritism to win its seventh straight premiership on Saturday.

It was a battle of defences with Federal taking charge from the start and ran out 47-43 winners.

Federal, with Brooke Wilson having a perfect 10 goals from 10 shots quarter, scored seven goals to four in the first five minutes

Katelyn Paterson pulled in two big rebounds for Federal to turn defence into attack.

She continued in for the remainder of the game and had great support from Tahlia Lee grabbing intercepts to stop Rovers’ attacks.

At the other end, Tracey Meekings was showing all her class as she proved a constant thorn in Federal’s attacking moves.

“It was a good hard game,” Paterson said.

“Everyone played well.

“Rovers kept coming every time we got a couple of goals ahead.

“I am looking forward to the grand final.”

Federal led 16-12 at quarter time after its initial burst.

This lead was increased to five at half time and seven at the final change.

But in every quarter Rovers reduced the margin to a couple of goals before Federal took an eight goals six minutes into the final term.

Rovers continued to press but Federal was able to hold off the challenge.

Both sides made use of their bench with Rovers coach replacing shooter Jordann Hickey with Chloe Bethel at half time.

Federal coach Deb Gray made four moves after the long break principally partnering twins Brooke and Carly Wilson in the attack circle in the fourth term. It was only the second time they had played in attack together.

Federal Office National Angels kept its slim hopes of playing in the Club Eastside a-Reserves finals with a three-goal win against second=placed Neata Glass Giants.

Angels held an eight-goal lead at three-quarter and managed to hold on to win 32-29.

Giants will be able to hold onto second place despite the loss as third-placed Wests Gillen lost 54-38 to top-side Rovers Complete Construction.

This loss enabled Wests Epilogue slip up to third position with a 66-37 win against Federal Club Eastside,

Tiarni Pon was in good shooting form for Wests and finished with 51 goals at 82 per cent.

Wins to Yeperenye B-Grade top two teams Federal MPH and Seasons Complete Fencing & Steel Deals settled the grade’s positions for the finals with Seasons CADS and Rovers filling the minor places.

The top two places in B2-Grade, Rovers Complete Construction and Wests Ward Keller, are settled with a game to play. Federal AKC and Rovers Spritzers, despite forfeiting on Saturday, are the likely other finalists.

Federal Swifts confirmed fourth position in Trophy Central C-Grade with a 46-32 win against top side Rovers BnTz. This gave Federal P&V Flames, which defeated Giants Dreamers 54-45m a chance to take top spot when they play each other next week.

Seasons ASYASS set the scene to challenge for a second place finish to the minor round, and the double chance, in the 17-and-under Division 1 with a 55-32 win against current second-placed side Federal Red.on Saturday.

The top two Division 2 sides, Rovers Raptors and Rovers Ravens, had wins and are destined to play each other in the grand final.

But it was not easy for Raptors, defeating Neata Glass Giants 44-43.

PHOTO Jay Scott-Hunter.