Car ploughed into parked vehicles, many shoppers in danger

Shortly after 10.30 this morning, a young man drove at speed around the Coles carpark, doing at least two circuits and ramming into parked vehicles before getting away.

He and a second alleged offender were arrested soon after on Ross Highway.

At Coles shoppers and pedestrians screamed and ran, to cower near the supermarket entrance and on the footpaths.

Alice Springs News journalist Kieran Finnane was leaving the supermarket with a full trolley as the car did its first circuit, tyres screeching.

It was a silver-coloured sedan, as she recalls, with some damage to the body. A young Aboriginal man was behind the wheel, his face set. She thought he was alone in the car.

As he rounded the corner at the bottle shop end of the carpark, a man yelled out to him, “Idiot!” or a word to that effect. That may have provoked him as he he picked up speed, engine roaring.

Now it felt really dangerous, that someone could easily be hurt.

“Here he comes again,” warned a woman.

The car hurtled back around and there was the sound of metal crushing. He had slammed into cars parked opposite the driveway exit to the west.

Ms Finnane could not actually see this, through the huddle of shoppers on the footpath, but thinks he must have driven away via this exit.

It took perhaps five minutes for the first police car to arrive, followed by an ambulance. Some 10 minutes later, more police arrived and began questioning bystanders.

Paramedics attended to a woman whom they had seated in a wheelchair.

Last updated 17 August 2021 5.17pm.