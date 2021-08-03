A one-point thriller between Rovers

By STEVE MENZIES

Complete Construction and Wests Epilogue was the match of the day in the resumption of netball in the KFC Alice Springs Netball Association after the July holiday break on Friday night.

Top-placed Rovers defeated fourth-placed Wests 58-57.

Rovers set up the win with 18 goals to 11 in the first quarter with Suzi Barter 14 shooting goals and Tiarni Ponn 11 for Wests.

The game changed in the second term after former KFC A-grade players Kathleen Axton and Carlee Warburton arrived from playing Aussie Rules.

Wests, with Pon adding 11 goals to her individual goal tally, scored 18 goals to 13 to narrow the margin to two.

With the game set for a climatic finish, Rovers brought former KFC A-grade player and AFLW footballer Jodann Hickey on into the goal circle and moved Sherelle Dowell to centre to counter Katie Hannah who was a driving force for Wests.

With only two goals separating the two sides, the game was set for a climatic finish as Wests reduced the margin to one in the third quarter as Pon scored another 12 goals.

Pon continued to be a target for Wests in attack in the final quarter to score another 11 goals to take her game tally to 44.

But it was not enough as Barter and Huckey combined for Rovers to match Wests 14 goals for the term.

Federal Office National Federal moved into the A-reserves top four with a comfortable win against sister side Federal Club Eastside.

The young Federal side was no match to the experience of Angels which controlled the game from start to finish.

Both KFCA-Grade teams, Rovers Complete Construction and Federal Club Eastside went on goal-scoring sprees to defeat their A-reserve opponents Neata Glass Giants and Wests Gillen Club respectively.

Molly Southam shot an amazing 63 goals, at 92.6 per cent, for Rovers while Brooke Wilson scored 45 goals in three quarters for Federal before being replaced in the attack circle by sister Carly _ who added 11 in the final term.

The top-of-the-table B2-Grade clash between Rovers Complete Construction and Wests Ward Keller did not eventuate as neither side had full sides and there was an umpire missing.

The other B2 game at the same time was a beauty between third-placed Federal AKC and Neata Glass Giants (sixth) was a beauty.

Federal led 23-16 at half time and looked to have the game under control. But Giants moved Bianca Totani to centre and the game changed.

Giants reduced the margin by four goals in the third term and kept on challenging in the final stanza.

Federal was able to steady and hold Giants out and win by two goals 34-32.

The top three Yeperenye B-Grade teams _ Federal MPH, Seasons CADS and Seasons Complete Fencing & Steel Sales _ had comfortable wins to consolidate their positions in the four while fifth-placed Wests Jaws Contracting kept up its bid for a place in the finals alive.

With only three rounds remaining in the minor round, 17-and-under Division 1 second-placed side Federal Red coNsolidated the double chance with a 60-33 win against Seasons ASYASS while top-side Giants Bark’n’Bath had a comfortable win against fourth-placed Wests LinkUp.

In Division 2 the two Rovers teams continued to dominate the other two teams in the grade and look set for a grand final clash.

Two other winners were the Walking Netball, held at 10am on Wednesdays, and Toddlers Active on Friday from 9.30am with both attracting good numbers last week.