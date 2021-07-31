Saturday, July 31, 2021

The freedom of the press still furnishes that check upon government which no constitution has ever been able to provide – Chicago Tribune.

HomeIssue 24Chamber planning mayor forum
Issue 24Volume 26

Chamber planning mayor forum

0

By JULIUS DENNIS

The Alice branch of the NT Chamber of Commerce is planning a mayoral candidate forum, with a date yet to be set, according to CEO Nicole Walsh.

She says 14th Council should harness all three tiers of governments to creating private investment in the town.

On the constant topic of crime Ms Walsh is diplomatic towards council: “Crime and antisocial behaviour do have a huge impact on our business and people’s livability” in Alice Springs but “that’s not just the [sole] responsibility of any sphere of government.

“It’s about working all together, because you don’t want to duplicate services.

“Promoting Alice Springs as a destination for families, not only for tourists,” is key to the economic growth of Central Australia.

“Enhanced livability” includes things such as “accommodation and services … things that make people want to live here”.

Ms Walsh says the chamber has a close working relationship with the council. CEO Robert Jennings sits on the local committee as an observer.

PHOTO: Nicole Walsh and Greg Ireland from the Chamber of Commerce.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

©
error: Content is protected !!