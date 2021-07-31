Chamber planning mayor forum

By JULIUS DENNIS

The Alice branch of the NT Chamber of Commerce is planning a mayoral candidate forum, with a date yet to be set, according to CEO Nicole Walsh.

She says 14th Council should harness all three tiers of governments to creating private investment in the town.

On the constant topic of crime Ms Walsh is diplomatic towards council: “Crime and antisocial behaviour do have a huge impact on our business and people’s livability” in Alice Springs but “that’s not just the [sole] responsibility of any sphere of government.

“It’s about working all together, because you don’t want to duplicate services.

“Promoting Alice Springs as a destination for families, not only for tourists,” is key to the economic growth of Central Australia.

“Enhanced livability” includes things such as “accommodation and services … things that make people want to live here”.

Ms Walsh says the chamber has a close working relationship with the council. CEO Robert Jennings sits on the local committee as an observer.

PHOTO: Nicole Walsh and Greg Ireland from the Chamber of Commerce.