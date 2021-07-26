Alice gets home quarantine as Mercure fills up

Yesterday afternoon 17 local residents who have been in COVID quarantine in Alice Springs were released to their homes under strict monitoring and compliance arrangements, according to the Department of the Chief Minister and Cabinet.

This system has been activated in Alice Springs to help manage the number of Territorians returning to the NT.

“The Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) has been investigating systems and processes to offer self-quarantine as a manageable option for Territory residents returning from interstate hotspots,” says a media release.

“This system will only be activated to support the Alice Springs Quarantine Facility when it is nearing capacity, and will only be available for those considered to live in suitable locations.

“Police and Environmental Health Officers will continue to carry out stringent physical compliance checks.”

A digital monitoring system (G2G) will also be activated to make sure people are strictly in their place of quarantine.

“This is an additional compliance tool that will enable the EOC to carry out strict digital compliance checks … that has been successfully used by Western Australia for many months and the activation of the system in the NT allows us to provide a broader, rigorous compliance system as we continue to respond to the Covid pandemic and work to keep all Territorians safe.

“These people and their residential situations have been assessed. Those transferring to home quarantine have tested negative and been deemed by Health authorities to be low risk.”

PHOTO: No more razor wire for some.