Cops seek three to clear up aggravated robbery

Police believe three boys (pictured) have information which may assist with investigations into an aggravated robbery when a group forced entry, ransacked and threatened a staff member at a service station on Railway Terrace on July 14.

Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Evan Kelly of Strike Force Viper said police were appealing to the community to assist in the identification of the trio.

One person is described as a young Indigenous male, with a slim build and was wearing a tanned coloured Lakers cap, Black Nike shirt and black shorts.

One person is described as a young Indigenous male, with a slim build and was wearing a Tupac shirt, black shorts and a blue, grey, red and white patterned beanie and orange footy boots.

One person is described as an Indigenous male, with a moustache and beard and wearing a navy and black two-toned hooded jacket with orange trim, black cargo pants and a colourful bucket hat.

Investigations to date by Strike Force Viper have resulted in the arrest of six youths aged 15, 15, 14 , 14, 13 and 16.

Meanwhile police hold concerns for two people travelling in remote Central Australia, who have not been seen since Monday.

Interstate travellers Yasemin Aslaner, 49 (at right) and Elias Awad (below left), 22 are believed to be driving in a gold coloured Nissan X-trail with Victorian registration 1MG4BQ. The pair were last spoken to by police members are the Kulgera border checkpoint on Monday, July 19.

It is unknown what provisions and experience they have.

In Alice Springs a 48-year-old woman who is alleged to have tipped a man out of his mobility scooter before stealing a carton of alcohol, has been arrested and charged.

Just before 5:30pm yesterday, a 75-year-old man who uses a mobility scooter, was travelling on the path near the intersection of Leichhardt and Wills Terrace when he was approached from behind by the woman.

It is alleged she grabbed the back of the man’s scooter and tipped it over, causing the man to fall to the ground. It is then alleged she physically assaulted him before stealing a carton of alcohol, which was on the scooter at the time.

A member of the public who witnessed the incident intervened and helped the man off the ground. The woman fled from the scene with the carton of alcohol into the Todd River nearby.

Police members in the area were notified of the incident and located the woman in the river bed and still in possession of the alcohol.

The woman was arrested and taken back to the Watch House where she was later charged with one count of robbery.

– Police reports