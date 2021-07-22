Drags Nationals competitors beat border closings

The Desert Nationals two-day drag racing in Alice Springs this weekend is escaping the worst of the Covid border closings because most of the cars are already in Darwin.

A spokeswoman for the Central Australian Drag Racing Association (CADRA) says only 20 cars missed out, still leaving 55 competitors.

The cars range from Super Gas, Junior Dragsters, Super Street to Supercharged Outlaws, Competition Bike to Top Fuel Motorcycle.

There will be no official live streaming as the person organised wasn’t able to make it because of Covid.

So being there or being square seems to be the motto: “Please share your photos and videos and tag ASID so those that are missing out can check out the action,” say the organisers.

PHOTO: Meanwhile this Super Charged outlaw (foreground) is on display at the Alice Plaza food court.