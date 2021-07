Crime is still rising dramatically in Alice Springs, according to police statistics.

In the year ending May 31, 2021, compared to the corresponding period the year before, assault went up 16.6%, domestic violence related assault 21.4%, alcohol related assault 8.5% and sexual assault a staggering 30%.

House break-ins rose 27%, commercial break-ins 28.7% and property damage 12.6%.

Only motor vehicle theft decreased, by 7.6%.