Netball fest but COVID may have last say

By STEVE MENZIES

Centralians will have a unique opportunity to learn from some of the best athletes in Australia next month.

Heading up the top-class athletes is former Australian Diamonds captain and 2020 AFLW Team of the Year member Sharni Norton.

She ls coming with National League player Sarah Wall’s NETFIT team. There are also hopes that a third high-profile athlete will be in the team.

But as the team is based in Melbourne Federal organisers are keeping an eye on the COVID situation as they confirm exactly who the event will take place.

It is the first Festival of Netball to be held in Alice Springs.

While it is a netball event all members of the community could benefit by attending one or more of the sessions.

One of the event organises Tierneigh Parnell said the festival was a celebration of netball encouraging participation of all ages and abilities.

“The ultimate aim is to encourage inclusion, bring back the fun and enhance the community spirit of netball.

“There will be participation and development opportunities for all players from all clubs.

“The NETFIT team is a group of qualified netball professionals with high-performance backgrounds in netball, health and fitness.

“Over the four days the NETFIT team will deliver a range of activities aimed at players, coaches and officials.”

The Festival of Netball has been organised by the Federal Netball Club with the support of the Alice Springs Netball Association.

It has been made possible by sponsorship from Club East Side and the NT Government through the Minor Community Grants Scheme.

All sessions are free of charge except for a Q&A dinner on the Saturday night where there is a small fee to cover the cost of the food.

The program will be finalised closer to the festival.