Three NT Aboriginal women to seek Federal Parliament seats

By ERWIN CHLANDA

It is likely that Aboriginal women will occupy the Territory’s two Senate seats with current member Malarndirri McCarthy as the ALP’s number one candidate and Jacinta Price preselected by the Country Liberal Party (CLP) yesterday.

And a third one, Marion Scrymgour (at right), will contest Lingiari held by the ALP’s retiring Warren Snowdon in the House of Representatives.

She will be facing Damien Ryan, who last year failed in his bid for the Territory seat of Araluen, and was also preselected by the CLP in Darwin yesterday.

That means in a historical first the Mayor of Alice Springs (Mr Ryan), and the Deputy Mayor (Cr Price), are leaving local government contest Federal seats.

Ms Scrymgour is the first Aboriginal woman to be elected to the NT Legislative Assembly, representing Arafura from 2001 to 2012. She later became the CEO of the Northern Land Council.

Meanwhile the sitting CLP Senator, Sam McMahon, said in a media release about allegations, levelled in Nine media by un-named politicians, suggesting she was drunk in the chamber: “I remain disappointed at the political attacks which occurred during the week. On Thursday I was diagnosed with quite severe hypertension.

“The symptoms of this treatable condition include fatigue, vertigo, and dizziness.

“I was unwell several times during the week including on Tuesday night and others have chosen to use that for political gain and to link events which should not have been linked. The media has allowed themselves to be manipulated.

“I will continue to represent the people of the Northern Territory in my capacity as Senator, until the next election.

“In August I expect to introduce legislation which will right a wrong and return the Territory’s right to make democratic decisions.”

In all past Senate elections the CLP and the ALP won one seat each.

IMAGES AT TOP (from left): Cr Price on Sky News yesterday. Malarndirri McCarthy.