Saturday, June 26, 2021

COVID-19 case at the Granites goldmine: 900 to be traced

A male worker at the Granites gold mine (pictured) north-west of Alice Springs has sparked COVID-19 contract tracing of some 900 people in Central Australia and elsewhere.

He arrived from Brisbane on June 18 and has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from SecureNT.

The man travelled on a charter flight to the Newmont Corporation mine in the Tanami Desert on Friday, June 18.

It is believed he became infected during an overnight stay at a Brisbane quarantine hotel, says the statement.

“He is asymptomatic and well and is under the care of NT Health and is being transferred to the Centre for National Resilience.

“Contact tracing has commenced for people known to have left the mine since June 18 and taken charter flights to Darwin, Alice Springs, Perth and Brisbane. All have been contacted and directed to isolate and test immediately.

“If they are unable to isolate in a suitable place, those in the NT will be directed to either the Centre for National Resilience at Howard Springs or the Todd Facility at Alice Springs.

“It is critical that everyone in the NT is checking in and providing their contact details when visiting businesses and venues or participating in events as this is pivotal for our health teams to be able to quickly undertake contact tracing,” says the statement.

The total number of cases diagnosed in the Northern Territory is 179. All cases have been related to international or interstate travel, with no cases of community transmission.

PHOTO: The truck circled in red indicates the size of a Granites mine pit pictured in 2014.

