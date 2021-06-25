Jacinta Price product ‘all style and no substance’

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Interesting to see coverage of Jacinta Price’s “work product”, which appears to be all style and no substance.

Her recent “policy paper” for the Centre for Independent Studies has zero policy and is incomprehensible as a serious piece of research.

CIS is a “think tank” with opaque funding sources, but known to be funded in the past by Gina Reinhardt and the Murdoch media empire – different from the similarly opaque right wing propaganda outlet Advance Australia, Jacinta’s other employer, also funded by right wing financiers.

The paper begins with a paragraph that appears to be plagiarised from an Austin School of Design website with no source or citation.

It then borrows from other credible research (Closing the Gap report, eg) to highlight the disparities between wider Australia and Remote Indigenous communities (which that report does well enough), while obscuring any discussion of broader systemic or institutional factors that might relate.

Her only “policy” conclusion is basically to call for “better policies”. Amazing and insightful stuff.

Beyond this, it is quite clear that Jacinta’s pathway into politics is to adopt the culture war, anti-left politics that we’ve seen flourish during the Trump years in propaganda outlets such as Fox News.

Indeed, Jacinta was happy to share pro-Trump propaganda on her personal Facebook page, but clearly made the calculated decision not to explicitly do so in any public facing capacity.

Now, she does weekly appearances on Sky News, the Aussie equivalent of Fox, mostly to complain about “the left”.

I scoffed a few years back when you, Erwin, compared Jacinta to a mini-Trump. I though that was a bit over the top.

Now it seems it’s right on the money.

Jacinta’s politics are not “conservative”. They are a reactionary, anti-left breed of culture war politics entirely suited to social media algorithms but without the ability to translate into policy, because that requires a greater amount of work and apparently a longer attention span.

Now she’s having a field day and calling for people to burn books that she doesn’t like, namely “Dark Emu”, in response to another book that no one has read yet, but that she clearly trusts to be a work of unimpeachable scholarship. (No word of what she thinks of Gammage’s “Biggest Estate on Earth” which makes many of the same arguments as Pascoe.)

I feel like there have been examples of politics in the past that call on people to distrust the media, burn books they consider radical and dangerous for challenging a nationalistic worldview, and inflame anti-left rhetoric, but for the life of me I can’t think what to call it.

Anyway, perhaps it’s not the kind of politics that makes lives better for people in any real sense, and perhaps the CLP will decide it’s not in the NT’s best interest to give Jacinta Price any more of a national platform than the one she has already.

Neil Rilatt, Alice Springs