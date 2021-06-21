Monday, June 21, 2021

And now: Youth officers in armour suits

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

In what appears to be a blunt admission that there is a serious problem with the safety of Youth Justice Officers, the department is beefing up personal protective equipment and will provide “turtle humane shields” (child friendly padded shields), armadillo full length shields, helmets, protective riot suits and puncture proof vests, from this month.

It’s alarming that more than 80 Youth Justice Officers have been attacked by detainees at Don Dale in just three months.

Those figures are broken down further to 66 assaults with no injury, and 17 assaults against officers where they were injured.

We’d like to know what assault with “no injury” actually means. Does it include spitting and other bodily fluids? Were these youths charged? What was the outcome of each incident?

The department told us face shields, gloves and fluid suits – to protect from spitting and urine – are currently being used.

Shadow Minister for Territory Families, Joshua Burgoyne

PHOTO AT TOP: Is this next?

