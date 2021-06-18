Friday, June 18, 2021

Crime, crime and more crime

Crime statistics for Alice Springs are continuing their way up.

Figures released today comparing the year ending April 30, 2020 with the year ending April 30, 2021 show massive increases in domestic violence related assaults, 931 compared to 1125, up 20.8%.

Assault is up 14.5%, alcohol related assault 7.5% and sexual assault 14.5%.

Break-ins into homes are up 18.7% and into commercial premises, 10%.

Only motor vehicle theft is down 13.4%, a likely indication that people are more careful with their car keys.

