Rovers clinch top netball spot

Rovers Complete Construction claimed top spot on the KFC A-Grade netball ladder with a dramatic win against rival Federal Club Eastside on Saturday.

The game was virtually goal-for-goal for much of the contest, especially the second half.

Rovers was able to defy all of Federal’s attempts to take the lead to run out 47-45 victors.

With the NT 19-and-under and the 17-and-under teams holding a training weekend in Darwin, most of the best young talent was taken from this game.

Rovers was without Lucy Nicholai while Federal were without Carly Wilson, Ellie Herbert, Matilda Baldwin and Ailis Nolan.

Federal brought Carly Ryan in for the shooting role to partner Simone Tribe and Caitlyn Rourke to play wing defence while Rovers covered the absence of Nicholai with Christa Ziem-Dicker.

Dana Schembri and Crystal Dixon were also absent front the Federal line-up but Phoebe did well in the pivot.

Wendy Stafford and Molly Southam again proved to be a formidable combination in the attack circle for Rovers while Teagan McClure was a strong defender.

They were well supported by the centre court of Lauren Parai, Shanna King and Ziem.

“The game was awesome,” Southam said.

“Everyone played well. Teagan and Wendy were pillars of strength at either end.

“Christa and Milly Scolen, when she came on at half time replacing Tracey Meekings, also had great games.

“i am still learning the goal attack position but I think I am getting better each week.”

Rovers and Federal are level on wins for the season but Rovers is 40% ahead.

But with three more games to go between the two teams to play in the season this might not be a factor.

Wests Gillen Club A-Grade side forfeited its game against Rovers Complete Construction A-Reserves.

Neata Glass Giants continued its good run in the A-Reserves after agreeing at the start of the season to be upgraded from B-Grade.

On Saturday it defeated Federal Club Eastside 38-37 to strengthen its grip on second position.

In the other A-Reserves game, Wests Gillen defeated Federal Office National Angels 51-37.

Three of the four teams that went into Saturday with a perfect winning record kept it intact.

Federal MPF, in B-Grade, defeated Federal Stratco Queens 49-26,

Rovers Complete Construction B2 won on forfeit from Federal Scorchers and Giants Bark’n’Bath defeated Wests LinkUp 41-25.

But the previously undefeated Rovers BnTz lost to second-placed Federal P&V Flames 51-32 but still managed to top spot in C-grade.

