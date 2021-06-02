Wednesday, June 2, 2021

Feds and Rovers in fourth clash

By STEVE MENZIES

The top two KFC A-Grade netball teams, Federal Club Eastside and Rovers Complete Construction, will clash for the fourth time this season on Saturday.

Federal lead the head-to-head count two to one but Rovers win was a six-goal success for the first silverware of the season – the Mayoral Cup.

While Rovers coach Leanne Southam said it was nice to win the cup, it was no more important than any other of the seven times that the teams meet in this season.

“While we try to win every game we play, it is the ones later in the season in September that are the important ones,” Southam said.

With Federal coach Deb Gray taking a similar approach to the game, this clash is sure to be an excellent contest between the best players in Alice Springs.

While individual games may not be important in themselves, they do decide the positions for the finals. 

With players of the calibre of Tahlia Lee, Carly Wilson and Dana Schembri (Federal) and Players Player winners Lauren Parai, Lucy Nicolai and Tracey Meekings (Rovers) there is no shortage of talent and desire to win the ball.

Both trios have plenty of support from their equally committed teammates who bring their own talents to the court.

Both teams are capable of scoring a goal a minute so the court action will be a fast and furious spectacle.

Wests Gillen Club A-Grade is rostered to play Rovers Complete Construction A-Reserves while Wests Epilogue has the bye.

In the other A-Reserves games, second placed Neata Glass Giants will play third placed. Federal Club Eastside while Federal Club Eastside will play Wests Gillen.

With the A/A-Reserves squad system still in place, Wests only has to have seven players take the court against Rovers to be legal. 

There are games of interest through the grades as teams stake their claims for positions in the finals. 

The 15-and-under grade is interpreting with five teams within two wins of each other behind top side Seasons ASYASS. 

The game of the week could come from C-Grade where the top two teams, Rovers BnTz will play Federal P&V Flames.

There are four teams out to continue their undefeated record this season – Federal MPH in Yeperenye B-Grade, Rovers Complete Construction in B2, Rovers BnTz in the Trophy Central C-Grade and Giants Bark`n`Bath in the 17-and-under Division 1.

