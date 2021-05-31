Sisters jump Covid fence in Alice

Police are investigating alleged breaches of quarantine by two sisters, aged 19 and 22, at the Alice Springs Covid facility yesterday, climbing over the perimeter fence to a waiting vehicle.

They drove directly to their mother’s residence, who informed authorities of the breach.

One daughter returned to quarantine, accompanied by her mother. The second daughter was in the company of her boyfriend and was initially uncooperative when directed to return to the quarantine facility.

Both the mother and the boyfriend were directed by the Chief Health Officer into mandatory supervised quarantine.

The incident was controlled quickly, with both women, their mother and the boyfriend of one all in quarantine, police say.

During their absence from the facility, it is understood the women had not attended any other locations, nor had they come into contact with others.

Commander Sachin Sharma said: “It’s incredible that after all this time, with deaths and lockdowns, people are still not taking this pandemic seriously.”

Investigations are continuing, with infringements likely to be issued today.

The infringement penalty for failing to abide by the Chief Health Officer’s Directions issued under section 56 of thePublic and Environment Health Act 2011 is $5,056 for an individual and $25,280 for a business.

Meanwhile detectives from Strike Force Viper are calling for information about criminal damage at a sporting facility in The Gap.

An employee at the facility advised police on Sunday morning that 15 windows had been broken.

A review of CCTV footage revealed a group of seven children aged around 10 years entering the skate park adjacent to the facility around 5pm on Saturday and threw around 100 rocks of varying sizes at the windows.

Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Evan Kelly said, “The offenders are unknown to police and we are seeking information that may help identify them.

“It is very concerning that children so young are engaging in criminal activity, and it is important that authorities are able to make contact with their responsible adults and intervene early.”