Glen Helen to re-open in the West Macs

By ERWIN CHLANDA

Glen Helen Resort, which has been closed since March last year, is advertising for staff including front office receptionists, room attendants, chefs and cooks, kitchen hands, food and beverage attendants and general hands.

The advertising is placed by the Discovery Parks Group of Larrakeyah NT.

It says: “We are looking for great people to join the reopening of Glen Helen Lodge.

“We are seeking highly experienced people to come on board and make their mark in these new roles, as they become available. Full time and casual roles available.”

The West MacDonnells are experiencing a tourism boom as Australians flock to The Centre whilst being unable to travel overseas because of Covid restrictions.

Both Ormiston Gorge – a few kilometres from Glen Helen – and Standley Chasm are very busy.