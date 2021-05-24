Monday, May 24, 2021

The freedom of the press still furnishes that check upon government which no constitution has ever been able to provide – Chicago Tribune.

Home Issue 12 Glen Helen to re-open in the West Macs
Issue 12Volume 26

Glen Helen to re-open in the West Macs

0

By ERWIN CHLANDA

Glen Helen Resort, which has been closed since March last year, is advertising for staff including front office receptionists, room attendants, chefs and cooks, kitchen hands, food and beverage attendants and general hands.

The advertising is placed by the Discovery Parks Group of Larrakeyah NT.

It says: “We are looking for great people to join the reopening of Glen Helen Lodge.

“We are seeking highly experienced people to come on board and make their mark in these new roles, as they become available. Full time and casual roles available.”

The West MacDonnells are experiencing a tourism boom as Australians flock to The Centre whilst being unable to travel overseas because of Covid restrictions.

Both Ormiston Gorge – a few kilometres from Glen Helen – and Standley Chasm are very busy.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Issue 12

Skateboarders taking initiative, now it’s council’s turn

Erwin Chlanda - 0
By OSCAR PERRI The local skate park might not be where you would think to look for budding young entrepreneurship, but that's exactly where you...
Read more
Issue 11

More objects to celebrate The Centre’s past

Erwin Chlanda - 4
By ERWIN CHLANDA The second consignment in a week of Aboriginal objects that are permitted to be seen, for the time being, by only a...
Read more
Issue 11

Rovers in form as CAFL returns

Erwin Chlanda - 0
By OSCAR PERRI After three rounds played, the Rovers remain undefeated in the senior men’s CAFL this year, with the reigning premiers yet to post...
Read more
©