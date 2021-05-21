Rovers in form as CAFL returns

By OSCAR PERRI

After three rounds played, the Rovers remain undefeated in the senior men’s CAFL this year, with the reigning premiers yet to post a score under 100 points.

This include an electric win over of second placed Federals in the inaugural Mayor’s Cup match, the first game to be played under the new lights at Albrecht oval.

Coming back from a two goal deficit at half time, the Rovers took a narrow four point lead into the final break.

A six goal last quarter gave victory to the Rovers, the final scoreboard reading 114 to 101.

Forward Nigel Lockyer Junior collected six majors in the round two clash, repeating his haul from the previous week which earned him best on ground in the season opener against West.

Federals are just as entitled to boast about their forwards, joining the Rovers in not scoring under 100 points in the season so far, though they have not come up against the same strength of opponents yet.

They will be put to the test against West in two weeks, after a bye this coming round.

The league had a boost in quality last season due to complications caused by COVID 19, but this year is back to normal, though there is still plenty of talent among the ranks.

“The standard [in 2020] was great, it meant that we had a lot of players who would normally be unavailable were able to play in the competition, however obviously this year everyone has been able to get back to their usual clubs again,” said CAFL competition manager Kelli Zaleski.

Although the Rovers have taken the early stages of the season by storm, Kelli says that West are a team to watch out for later in the season.

She says that the club has recruited well over the off season, with former AFL player Liam Jurrah moving West, joined by other gun players Toshi Kunoth, Jonathan Webb and Goeffrey Pareroultja. This new talent should see the team present a challenge to the competition later in the season.

Both fourth placed South and fifth placed Pioneer are yet to post a win so far in 2021, with both sides struggling in the forward line to put together a winning score.

Meanwhile in the Women’s competition, the new lights at Albrecht Oval has seen the games move over to Friday night footy for both the seniors and the newly instated under 16s sides.

In the senior competition, the Rovers are undefeated and sit head and shoulders on top of the ladder.

West, Akamilya and Pioneer have a victory apiece, thought Akamilya have played one more game than the rest. South are yet to mark a victory for the season so far.

Kelli says the new lights have been a huge boost for the clubs who train at Albrecht, who were previously lucky to be able to get an hour of training in before it got dark.

She says there is plenty of young talent coming through the ranks this year, with a few juniors heading to Darwin last weekend to take their shot at cracking into the under 19s Territory side to compete in the junior championships later in the year.

The Central Australian cohort was led by Shane Inkamala, who kicked five goals in the practice match and earned his spot in the NT team.

PHOTOS: AFLNT Media – Charlie Lowson.