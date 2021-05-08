Saturday, May 8, 2021

The freedom of the press still furnishes that check upon government which no constitution has ever been able to provide – Chicago Tribune.

Home Issue 10 Mega-department created from secret report
Issue 10Volume 26

Mega-department created from secret report

0

The regions have been stripped of a say on local health by Labor reversing CLP reforms in 2014 which ensured decision-making isn’t solely driven from Darwin, according to Shadow Minister for Health, Bill Yan (at right).

He says in a media release that creating one mega-department by mid-year shows the Gunner Government doesn’t understand that the Top End and Central Australia are two different regions with different challenges and complexities.

“We will see confusion within the department as well as in the regions and remote communities, increasing red tape. This will further distance health staff from the decision-makers’ critical judgements made at times from afar with possibly little concept of the local people and local pressures.”

Mr Yan says the amalgamation came out of a $581,787 Ernst and Young consultancy which has been marked secret by the Health Minister: “What’s in this report that the government is so desperate to keep out of the public?

“Without it, Territorians can’t evaluate whether this needless amalgamation is hitting its key benchmarks.”

Meanwhile Independent Member for Araluen, Robyn Lambley (at left), says: “The most astounding aspect of this change is the complete lack of consultation with the public [and] limited to ‘internal workshops’ with health staff.

“A full departmental restructure and legislative reform such as this should be implemented in a staged manner over a 12 to 18 month period, with wide and meaningful consultation.

“The Government plans to implement this restructure from July 1.”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Issue 10

Good morning, Alice Springs

Erwin Chlanda - 0
Today, 6.54am.
Read more
Issue 10

Alice to get more internet speed

Erwin Chlanda - 0
Alice Springs and close-by suburbs Araluen, Braitling, Ciccone, Desert Springs, East Side, Gillen, Ilparpa, Larapinta, Ross, Sadadeen and The Gap are getting "ultrafast internet...
Read more
Issue 10

Focus on treaty as conditions in the bush remain appalling

Erwin Chlanda - 0
PART THREE by ROGER STEELE and DON FULLER Waste and incompetence are rampant. In Part Two we gave as an example Roebourne in Western...
Read more
©