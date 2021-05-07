Friday, May 7, 2021

The freedom of the press still furnishes that check upon government which no constitution has ever been able to provide – Chicago Tribune.

Home Issue 10 Alice to get more internet speed
Issue 10Volume 26

Alice to get more internet speed

0

Alice Springs and close-by suburbs Araluen, Braitling, Ciccone, Desert Springs, East Side, Gillen, Ilparpa, Larapinta, Ross, Sadadeen and The Gap are getting “ultrafast internet speeds” under the NBN’s next tranche of its $4.5 billion network investment plan.

Communications Minister Paul Fletcher says in a media release the work will be finished by 2023, “passing at the street level in areas connected to the National Broadband Network’s Fibre to the Node technology”.

Senator Sam McMahon says: “Households and businesses will be able to access NBN Co’s fastest internet plans of up to one gigabit per second, which will allow for 4K streaming on multiple devices concurrently, enhance the online gaming experience and better support Australians working from home.”

IMAGE: Wolumla ground station, NBN.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Issue 10

Focus on treaty as conditions in the bush remain appalling

Erwin Chlanda - 0
PART THREE by ROGER STEELE and DON FULLER Waste and incompetence are rampant. In Part Two we gave as an example Roebourne in Western...
Read more
Issue 10

Netball: Even contest after splitting team

Erwin Chlanda - 0
By STEVE MENZIES Splitting the eight KFC Alice Springs Netball Association team into two divisions has the potential for four even contests in this age...
Read more
Issue 10

Our rich culture to be on display

Erwin Chlanda - 0
Filipino and Balinese performers, the famous King Marong with African drumming and dancing, Nepalese dancers, a Hindu group, Studio B dancers and the...
Read more
©