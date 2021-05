Filipino and Balinese performers, the famous King Marong with African drumming and dancing, Nepalese dancers, a Hindu group, Studio B dancers and the Cook Island group Desert Paradise will liven up the council lawns between 12 noon and 4pm on Saturday to celebrate the Big Day Out in Harmony.

Coordinator Kura Waugh says “our culturally rich and diverse community” will also show the “multicultural fusion in action” with food from Ethiopia, India and the Philippines.