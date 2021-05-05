Junior netball: Alice triumphs again

By STEVE MENZIES

Alice Springs again proved to be the NT champion of junior netball winning three of the four divisions in the NT Link Championships at the weekend.

They were the 19-and-under, 15-and-under and 13-and-under divisions. All three were undefeated for the weekend.

The 17-and-under team made but lost in the grand final to Darwin, the only side to defeat it in the rounds.

Carly Wilson (19s), Gracia Muir (15s) and former Centralian Koora Segi (13s) won the best player awards in their divisions grand finals.

Developing Star Awards went to Rania Shelford (15s) and Izzy Ross (17s).

Alice Springs umpire Stacey McDonald was awarded her B-Grade badge.

Wilson, the 19s captain, said it was a team effort with all 10 players contributing.

She had time at goal shooter, goal attack and goal defence as the team was rotated around so that all the players could have about equal court time.

“I am happy with the way I played but it was a whole team effort with Brooke (Wilson) and Lucy Nicolai also playing well,” Wilson said.

“Milly Scollen also played really well in defence.

“But it was everyone as the team stuck it together straight away

“I was surprised about how comfortable the wins against Darwin 19s were.

“But I was confident in the team as the majority of it was the same as the 17s that won in 2019.

“The whole championship was so much fun we all enjoyed it.

“We celebrated by going out and having dinner together at a friend’s place on Sunday night.

Alice Springs Netball Association Ra Schwalger said about 90 players and officials plus volunteers and supporters were involved over the weekend for Alice Springs.

“It was a great weekend with individual athletes showcasing their skills,” she said.

“Karen Topp (Queensland) and Penny Shearer (NT) mentored all coaches and undertook/assessed practical workshops for ASNA coaches Katelyn Paterson, Leanne Southam and Tahlia O’Cass.

“There was a positive and excited buzz over the weekend.

“Alice Springs athletes came together during the finals to support and uplift each other.

“A new online scoring system was trialled and had good reviews.

“A successful weekend overall.”