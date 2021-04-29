Dan Murphy’s pulls the pin on Darwin store

By ERWIN CHLANDA

Araluen Independent Robyn Lambley says there are similarities between the art gallery schemozzl in Alice Springs and the collapse of the Woolworths Dan Murphy’s liquor store deal in Darwin.

Referring to four years of negotiating marked by “extreme and absolute incompetence of the Gunner Labor Government” and “boundless red tape” Mrs Lambley says it “actively blocked Dan’s for years.

“Then they staged the ultimate backflip – or belly-flop – in November last year, when the Minister for Alcohol Policy, Natasha Fyles, dug her heals in and refused to take carriage of legislation designed to enable the development of Dan Murphy’s by giving the NT Director of Liquor Licensing powers to override decisions made by the ‘Independent’ NT Licensing Commission.

“Poor old Paul Kirby, the new Minister for Small Business, was forced to push through this legislation on urgency to line up the ducks for Dan’s to get through, after years of being blocked by his Government,” says Mrs Lambley.

Meanwhile Leader of the Opposition, Lia Finocchiaro, says: “The government’s reaction and continual shifting of the goalposts made it very clear, even to the most casual observer, that the NT is not a good place to do business.