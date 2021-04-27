$2m staff support important, says tourism lobby

By ERWIN CHLANDA

Grants totalling $2m for recruiting hospitality staff have been welcomed by Tourism Central Australia CEO Danial Rochford but he says he’s having discussions with Minister Paul Kirby about what more the NT Government could do.

So far the program is providing free short courses for responsible service of alcohol, housekeeping and tour guiding; is aiming to fill 200 vacancies for apprentices and trainees and offer English literacy training.

The “Territory – Stay, Work and Play” initiative will provide up to $1500 to local businesses to help cover costs associated with attracting a new employee with businesses able to claim up to $20,000 in total.

Mr Rochford says the scheme gives industry members the chance of being proactive.

It’s also a way of workers from interstate to become familiar with regulations in the NT, such as bar work.

The program has a wide scope ranging from travel to position vacant advertising costs.

“These are important funds for the tourism industry,” says Mr Rochford.