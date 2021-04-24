Alice girls win Young Achiever Awards

Alice Springs candidate Sinafoni Naufahu (above, right) won the NT Government Young Carers Award at the Young Achiever Awards announced in Darwin last night.

The 18-year-old has “unconditional love and support,” says a media release from the organisers.

The teacher aide cares for her four-year-old brother, Edward, who has a rare condition called Goldenhar Syndrome, autism, eczema and food allergies.

Edward is unable to walk, crawl or stand and uses a specialised walker, stroller and hoist, says the release.

“Sinafoni cares for her brother for eight to 10 hours a day. She also helps care for her eight-year-old and six-year-old siblings as her mother has type two diabetes and hypertension and her dad works long night shifts.

“In 2019, Sinafoni took eight weeks off school to care for Edward through his cochlear implant surgery.”