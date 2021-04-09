Gallery design “towards the end of this year”

The design of the National Aboriginal Art Gallery is planned to be completed towards the end of the year, followed by a construction tender soon after, according to an announcement this morning by Minister for Infrastructure Eva Lawler and Minister for Central Australia Economic Reconstruction Chansey Paech.

They say: “We intend to build this iconic Art Gallery at the ANZAC Hill precinct, which incorporates ANZAC Oval. The construction of the Art Gallery will open up the area for green space and community use.”