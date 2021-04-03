Saturday, April 3, 2021

Autistic four-year-old girl goes missing

Police are seeking public assistance in locating a four-year-old child who went missing from a remote outstation near Titjikala (Maryvale) yesterday afternoon.

She was last seen by family at the Alice Outstation near Alice Well, which is off Finke Road near the Finke Track, around 2pm.

Police assets including a drone, dog operations and patrol vehicles were deployed to the area to look for the girl.

She is of Indigenous in appearance with light skin, “wild” black curly hair, was last seen wearing a pink and black dress. She has a hearing impairment. Her family advise she is non-verbal.

Watch Commander Senior Sergeant Adrian Kidney says: “Obviously a young child alone would spark concern in anyone, so we urge anyone in the area to please keep an eye out for this little one and call us on 131 444 if you find her.

“Her family are beside themselves with worry.”

IMAGE Google Earth.

