Thursday, April 1, 2021

Queensland hotspots revoked

Greater Queensland as a hotspot has been revoked this morning for the purposes of travel to the Northern Territory, including the City of Brisbane, Moreton Bay Region, City of Ipswich, Logan City, Redland City and Toowoomba Region.

People arriving in the Northern Territory from a Queensland hotspot will no longer have to undertake mandatory supervised quarantine. Anyone currently in mandatory quarantine from a Queensland hotspot will be able to exit.

The hotspot over Byron Shire Council remains in place.

The Chief Health Officer has also revoked the isolate and test direction in relation to all Queensland locations: “If you have an appointment booked that you no longer need, please call the COVID-19 hotline to cancel it,” he says.

This decision comes off the back of Queensland deciding to come out of their three-day lock down early, and only one more COVD-19 case recording in the past 24 hours.

– Media Release

