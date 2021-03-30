“Horrific, terrifying” assault on woman

Police describe as a “horrific and terrifying incident” the assault on a woman early yesterday evening on the south Stuart Highway near the Old Timers Camp (Google Earth photo).

At 7:20pm the 48-year-old realised she was being followed by a man unknown to her, according to a police report.

Police allege he forcibly removed her backpack. She fought back and regained her backpack and was punched in the process.

The woman broke free and ran south towards St Mary’s where she called her husband. The offender threw rocks at her.

The husband arrived on scene and confronted the offender before taking his wife to hospital where she was treated for injuries sustained during the incident.

Members of Strike Force Viper are making inquiries “around a person of interest” and are seeking witnesses.

“The victim is a woman of African appearance and was wearing a light grey singlet and dark grey leggings,” police say.

“The offender is an adult Indigenous male who was wearing a black jumper.

“We are seeking motorists with dash cam footage or witnesses who saw the assault.”