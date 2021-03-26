Fitz, Warburton back with Wests but Feds will triumph

By STEVE MENZIES

The challenge in front of Wests players is to mount the effort to challenge the red-hot Federal Club Eastside in their KFC A-Grade netball clash at the Pat Gallagher Netball Centre from 7.30pm tonight.

Wests will welcome the return of Chealcee Fitz and Sally Warburton to the team. But even with this duo and proven A-Graders Kathleen Axten, Katie Hannah and Kim Rowling the team will be outclassed by Federal.

Wests coach Tahlia O’Cass said that the effort was more important than the result at this early stage of the season.

“We are still working on combinations and will need to settle Chealcee and Sally into the team,” she said.

“Regardless of the score, I hope we can be competitive all around the court.”



Federal comfortably accounted for Rovers Complete Construction, which eclipsed Wests in the season opener, in round two is continuing in the form which has won the past six premierships.

The make-up of team the team has changed over the years with coach Deb Grey and captain Talia Lee the only members of all successes.

Federal could include young former national league player into this week’s team.

She just adds to quality of the team that already has star players in Lee, Katelyn Paterson. Phoebe Wilcox, Cindy Drover, Carly Wilson, Simone Tribe and Ellie Herbert.

Rovers Complete Construction A-Grade will play Federal Club Eastside A-Reserves from 6pm.

It is a chance for Rovers to regain its winning way but it will not be easy as Federal has a number of players able to step into the A-Grade team if required.

Neata Glass Giants will be looking to continue its impressive form since stepping up into the A-Reserves against Wests Gillen, which is looking for its first win of the season, from 9pm.

The only undefeated A-Reserves team after the first two rounds, Rovers Complete Constructions, has the bye.and the others will be searching to join the winning ranks to stay in touch.

There will be plenty of interest in the other grades also being played on Friday evening.

Seasons CADS and Federal MPH both won their first two B-Grade games and should extend this successful run.

The eight-team B2 is interesting with two undefeated sides, Rovers Complete Construction and Wests Ward Keller, while two are still looking for a win.

But Seasons R7R Tax + Bookkeeping and Federal Scorchers have the chance to get on the winning ledger when they play each other on court 1 from 6pm.



Federal P&V Flames, in C-Grade, have a jump on the competition being the only team to win the first two games.

The other six teams will be keen for success to ensure Federal do not get too far ahead in the early stages of the season.

All three C-Grade games are outside from 6pm.

Wests, Federal Red and Giants Bark & Bath are setting the pace in the 17-and-under grade _ and thet should all win again on Friday night.

The association’s younger players are in action on Saturday.



The introduction program for 19-and under players has its final session from 9am followed by the 11-and-under teams playing from 10am, the 13s from 11am and the 15s from noon.

Also playing at noon is Thorny Devils, the All Abilities team, against an invitation side.

Devils have won the first two games of the program.



Admission to the Pat Gallagher Netball Centre, off Undoolya Road, is free.

PHOTOS: Chealcee Fitz playing for Alice Springs representative side. Carly Wilson shooting one of 39 goals for Federal in last week’s win over Rovers.