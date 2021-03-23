Tuesday, March 23, 2021

The freedom of the press still furnishes that check upon government which no constitution has ever been able to provide – Chicago Tribune.

Home Issue 7 Government gets tough on crime
Issue 7

Government gets tough on crime

0

By ERWIN CHLANDA

The government is bringing in a significant suite of new measures to cut crime including “tougher than ever consequences for breach of bail – this means if a young person commits a serious breach while on bail, their bail will be automatically revoked and they will be taken into custody,” says a media release today.

Police will also be given more powers to tackle youth crime through expanded options to apply electronic monitoring.

“The package will include legislative and non-legislative measures to reduce youth crime through targeting repeat offenders,” says the release.

“The Government will also be allocating $5m for additional new youth remand infrastructure. This will allow for an increase of young offenders on remand.

“Bail is a privilege not a right. If a young person commits a serious breach of bail – their bail will be revoked and they will be taken into remand.

“A serious breach of bail will include re-offending while on bail, breaching certain electronic monitoring conditions and curfew, failure to attend court, and failing to complete youth diversion.

“There will be no presumption of bail given to offences such as unlawful entry, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, assault of a worker, assault of police and other serious offences.

“Police will now have more circumstances where they will be able to immediately place a monitoring device on a young person who is alleged to have committed a crime.

“Judges will now know if and how many times a youth has breached bail to make the best sentencing decisions. It will serve exactly the same purpose as the old breach of bail policy, but significantly lessen the amount of paperwork for police,” says the release.

“If a young offender fails to complete their diversion, they will have to go back before the courts and have their case reconsidered.”

The measures will include the establishment of a community work program that will see offenders cleaning graffiti and clearing weeds and landscaping.

Adults who recruit youth to commit offences will be punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment. 

Boot camps and on country work camps across the Territory, behavioural programs and increased training and education for at-risk youths will be introduced in the new measures.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Issue 7

Labor’s $4 billion deal: Gas and solar, a bob each way?

Erwin Chlanda - 1
By ERWIN CHLANDA and JULIUS DENNIS The NT Government is spending vast amounts of money on two initiatives in direct opposition to each-other. On the one...
Read more
Issue 7

Council: Town plan, youth buckpassing, statue, waffling

Erwin Chlanda - 2

 

 

It came as a surprise to the town council that the government has started work on a new town plan. A swing (pictured) for disabled children will be installed in a park, the Freemasons are mum on the John McDouall Stuart statue but it will be installed anyway, and Cr Kudrenko fired a broadside at last night's meeting at the government over passing the buck on youth services. ERWIN CHLANDA reports.

Read more
Issue 7

Study of development needs to report by November

Erwin Chlanda - 2

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

The Northern Territory Government has this week awarded a $1.19 million contract to GHD Pty Ltd to undertake a regional infrastructure study supporting economic development across regional and remote parts of the Northern Territory over the next 30 years, writes Peter Styles, Minister for Infrastructure (pictured).

Read more
©