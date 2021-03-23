Feds waste no time in taking control

By STEVE MENZIES

Reigning KFC A-Grade premier Federal Club Eastside wasted no time in taking control of its clash with arch rival Rovers Complete Construction at the Pat Gallagher Netball Centre on Friday evening.

Federal scored eight goals, to Rovers one in the first five minutes to lay the platform for its 56-38 win.

The win was spearheaded by teenage shooter Carly Wilson who netted 39 goals at 84.4% conversion rate.

Federal replaced the unavailable Dana Schembri with strong Phoebe Wilcox in the key centre position.

Wilcox led the centre court in driving the ball into the attack circle where Wilson, and Simone Tribe, did not let the side down.

“It was a tough game. There was a of running,” Wilcox, who was pitted against Lauren Parai for three quarters and then rising star Lucy Nicolai, said.

“To play centre the full game at centre was wild.

“Carly was awesome. She is growing as a shooter and is a real presence in the circle.”

Wilson paid tribute to long-time Federal shooter Tegan Hatzimihail for her development as a shooter.

At the other end the Rovers shooters struggled against defenders Tahlia Lee and Katelyn Paterson only converted 64 per cent of their shots

Rovers, which went into the game without captain Shannan King and defender Teagan McClure, battled to the end but were outclassed and outscored every quarter.

Wests A-Grade, as could be expected, controlled its game against its A-Reserves side after a 12-8 opening term to run out 47-38 winners.

Coach Tahlia O’Cass was pleased with the hitout as it gave her to see the club’s depth of players in a match

In the A-Reserves Neata Glass Giants overcame a six-goal quarter time deficit to defeat Wests Tarni 40-36.

Giants’s coach Fiona Bell recast the team at the break and scored 25 of 38 goals in the next two terms.

In the other A-Reserves game, Rovers Complete Construction defeated Federal Club Eastside 65-25.

Federal Red 17-and-under side went on a goal-scoring spree slotting in 93 goals in the 60 minutes against Neata Glass Giants.

Giants Bark & Bath and Rovers Raptors both won their second game for the season 53-13 and 56-21 against Rovers Ravens and Sundowners Elders Insurance respectively.

Wests 17s had its first win for the season defeating Seasons ASYASS 30-25.

First round B-Grade winners Seasons CADS and Federal MPH kept on their victorious ways with 63-26 and 56-19 wins against The Alice Springs Brewing Company Giants and Federal Queens respectively.

Wests M&M defeated Sundowners Alice Hospitality Supplies 41-26 and Seasons Complete Fencing & Steel Sales overcame the second Wests side 47-23 in the other B-Grade games.

In B2-Grade Rovers Complete Construction named Renae James as its best player after she played in four different positions in the 58-16 win against Seasons R&R Tax + Bookkeeping.

The other B2 winners were Wests Loco Burrito, Wests Ward Keller and Rovers Spitzers.

PHOTO: Coming up – 50 years of netball in Alice Springs.