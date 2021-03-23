Contract awarded on colour of skin

To reduce crime, we need to look at the root causes. This means addressing young people’s health needs, supporting families, affirming culture and helping young people to reengage with education or a pathway to a job.

The regressive bail laws and tightening of access to diversion will, by the government’s own admission, see more kids locked up, rather than getting quality support in community that will help them exit the system.

The proposed measures are not only ineffective, they are expensive.

It costs the Northern Territory taxpayer eight times as much to hold a child in detention for a day as it does to support them on community based orders. Millions have also previously been spent on electronic monitoring of offenders – a strategy that is stigmatising, while showing little evidence that it reduces offending or provides a safe and suitable alternative to incarceration.

Rather than funnelling millions into new remand facilities, electronic monitoring and other punitive measures, CAYJ urges the government to direct this to evidence-based, Aboriginal-led, community-based programs that break the cycle of offending.

To lay the blame for any local increases in crime at the feet of bail reform is an affront to the community’s intelligence. Police Commissioner Jamie Chalker himself noted last month, if increased crime in Alice Springs were attributed to last year’s changes to youth bail laws, we would be seeing a similar trend across the whole of the Northern Territory. This is not the case.

The Northern Territory Government has made significant steps forward since the Royal Commission, including investing in place-based diversion programs, supported bail accommodation, and restorative justice responses for victims and offenders.

Increased support for and utilisation of these kinds of programs will be far more effective than the punitive responses announced today.

We know from experience around the world that communities who come together can turn the tide on social disadvantage and crime.

CAYJ urges all levels of government, the sector, police, business and community to put politicking aside, and come together to focus on the solutions that will create a safe and harmonious community for the long term.