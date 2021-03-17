Long time premiership winners to clash on Friday

By STEVE MENZIES

The first replay of the 2020 KFC A-Grade grand final between Federal Club Eastside and Rovers Complete Construction will be played from 6pm on Friday in the stadium at the Pat Gallagher Netball Centre.

These two clubs have dominated the A-Grade competition winning all the premierships for the past 15 years.

This, and the fact they are the oldest clubs in the association, has forged a fierce rivalry that lifts the competitive spirit in all the players.

Both sides have quality players in all positions – including the bench.

While coaches Deb Grey (Federal) and Leanne Southam (Rovers) would like an early season win to hold a psychological advantage on their rival, they both know it is a long season and the games which count are at the end.

Southam, without giving anything away, said Rovers would be without a couple of players so it will be a test of the club’s depth.

But she and the players are looking forward to it.

Both sides had big wins in the first week and so are in good form going into the game.

On their recent record, although not perfect, Federal will start favourite to win.

Wests A-Grade have the chance to get their season on track against its A-Reserve team Wests Gillen Club.

The game gives coach Tahlia O’Cass a chance to test players in the club’s top squad in a game situation before the A-grade team has to be finalised. This game will be played from 7.30pm.

A feature of the A-Reserves will be the clash between Federal Club Eastside and Rovers Complete Construction from 9pm.

Federal had a draw, against Wests Tiarni, last week while Rovers defeated Federal’s sister side Office National Angels.

The draw was 47-47 showing the scoring potential of both sides and so the Rovers young defenders Molly Scollen and Emma Wilmot will have to be on the game to contain Federal.

But with players of the calibre of Caitlin Rourke and Phoebe Wilcox creating opportunities for Federal, it will be a tough task and the Rovers defence will need help from the centre court.

Neata Glass Giants A-Reserves players impressed with their effort against Federal Club Eastside A-Grade last Friday, in particular keeping the A-Grade premier to 46 goals while having numerous scoring chances themselves.

They will be tested by Wests Tiarni from 9pm.

A highlight clash in B-Grade will be between The Alice Springs Brewing Company Giants and Seasons CADS at 9pm.

They are both winners from round one and, with Federal MPH, look to be top sides in 2021. 17-and-under first round winners Rovers Ravens and Giants Bark & Bath will play at 7.30pm outside on court 7.

Sundowners Hospitality Supplies and Rovers Raptors have the chance to get a win after first round losses when they clash on court8 from 7.30pm.

Federal Red and Wests will look to continue their winning start to the season against Neata Glass Giants and Seasons ASYASS inside from 6pm.

The younger grades will play on Saturday – 11-and-under at 10am, 13-and-under at 11am and 15-and-under from noon.

The penultimate week of the Net Set Go development program will be on Saturday from 9am and the All Abilities program continues at noon.

Admission to the Pat Gallagher Netball Stadium is free of charge for players and spectators. There is a canteen operating.

PHOTO from the netball association website: Feds remove any doubt that netball is a buzz.