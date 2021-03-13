Saturday, March 13, 2021

The freedom of the press still furnishes that check upon government which no constitution has ever been able to provide – Chicago Tribune.

Home Issue 6 Netball season starts for 71 teams
Issue 6Volume 26

Netball season starts for 71 teams

0

By STEVE MENZIES

The 2021 KFC Alice Springs Netball Association season begins for the 71 teams across nine grades with 33 games.

It will be a 20-game season, plus three weeks of finals, as the association celebrates  50 years of netball in the Red Centre.
The celebration on May 13 and 14, featuring a KFC A-Grade grand final replay between the association’s two biggest clubs – Federal and Rovers – will be a highlight of the season.
Another will be NT Link Championships at the Pat Gallagher Netball Centre two weeks earlier.
Under-age grades play play today – 11-and-under from 10am, 13s from 11am and 15s from noon.
There is also a special feature with an All Abilities team playing an invitational side from noon.
The introduction program for young girls and boys will continue on Saturday morning at 9am for the three weeks before Easter.
Another program, walking netball, continues on Wednesdays from 10am.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Issue 6

‘Another one lost to us, an outstanding, passionate person’

Kieran Finnane - 0
By JULIUS DENNIS There were dark clouds over Alice Springs yesterday afternoon, as the sound of wailing and scraping of gum leaves on cement rounded...
Read more
Issue 6

Alice hotel on Covid stand-by for $18.4m

Erwin Chlanda - 0
By JULIUS DENNIS The cost of the Mercure Hotel quarantine facility, now empty but on stand-by, is $18.4m. It is providing a “quarantine bed capacity” in...
Read more
Issue 6

Native title body fails to consult with high ranking elders

Erwin Chlanda - 1
By ERWIN CHLANDA Senior Aboriginal custodian Doris Stuart has made public a letter today in which the native title organisation Lhere Artepe is accused of...
Read more
©