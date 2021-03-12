Friday, March 12, 2021

The freedom of the press still furnishes that check upon government which no constitution has ever been able to provide – Chicago Tribune.

Home Issue 6 Alice hotel on Covid stand-by for $18.4m
Issue 6Volume 26

Alice hotel on Covid stand-by for $18.4m

0

By JULIUS DENNIS

The cost of the Mercure Hotel quarantine facility, now empty but on stand-by, is $18.4m.

It is providing a “quarantine bed capacity” in Alice Springs through to November 30, says a spokesperson from the Northern Territory Government.

The quarantine situation in Alice had been murky, especially in light of the doubling of the capacity at the Howard Springs Facility 1500 kilometres to the north.

As a quarantine hotel the Mercure, owned by the Aboriginal company Centrecorp, must only host guests from Covid hotspots, meaning that it will sit in standby, empty of guests, awaiting a situation.

The NT Government says that they are using a “scalable staffing model at the Alice Springs Quarantine Facility to ensure employees are available to respond to quarantine needs.

“It is essential that the Alice Springs Quarantine Facility is held in a state of readiness should it be required.”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Issue 6

‘Another one lost to us, an outstanding, passionate person’

Kieran Finnane - 0
By JULIUS DENNIS There were dark clouds over Alice Springs yesterday afternoon, as the sound of wailing and scraping of gum leaves on cement rounded...
Read more
Issue 6

Native title body fails to consult with high ranking elders

Erwin Chlanda - 0
By ERWIN CHLANDA Senior Aboriginal custodian Doris Stuart has made public a letter today in which the native title organisation Lhere Artepe is accused of...
Read more
Issue 6

Faith groups sound alarm for the climate

Kieran Finnane - 0
By KIERAN FINNANE “Were you there?” they sang in the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of March. “Were you there when we bleached and...
Read more
©