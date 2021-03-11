Alice on the Feds’ list for half price flights

By JULIUS DENNIS

Alice Springs will be a subsidised destination for tourists from coastal capitals between April and September as a part of a Federal government package that aims to deliver domestic tourists to regions ravaged by a lack of international visitors.

The Federal government has promised $1.2b to the scheme that will see Canberra foot half the bill for up to 800,000 tickets.

The package will kick in mere days after JobKeeper payments cease to be an option for struggling tourism operators.

However, the scheme will run on a bookings driven basis, meaning there will be no mandated amount per route or destination. If everyone wants to fly to the Goldcoast for half price, their wish shall be granted.

The airlines, predominantly Qantas, Virgin and Jetstar, have come to an agreement with the government that flights will be available at no more than half the median price, promising no devious activity on the industry’s part.

Flights to Uluru will also be subsidised.

While initially off the list, Darwin has been added as a destination, apparently at the behest of NT Senator Sam McMahon.

Darwin is the only capital city on the list, a move which has been questioned within the tourism industry due to the high amounts of international visitors that usually visit the major cities.

In announcing the package, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that the government is “focussed on areas in particular that are heavily dependent on international tourists.”

Only time will tell how much of a draw card half priced tickets are for the Red Centre.