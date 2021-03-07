Sunday, March 7, 2021

Cyclist killed on tourist road
Issue 5Volume 26

Cyclist killed on tourist road

A 57-year-old cyclist has died after being struck by a Ford Falcon sedan on Darken Road, leading to Simpsons Gap (pictured) near Alice Springs yesterday morning.

Police and St John Ambulance attended but the man died at the scene.

The 30-year-old driver remained at the scene. He was arrested following a positive roadside drug test and remains in custody.

Major Crash Detectives are investigating. Detective Senior Sergeant Brendan Lindner said police are calling for witnesses.

PHOTO: Steve Strike.

– Police report.

