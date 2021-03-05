Awe and wonder banned in Alice

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Sir – Another nail was hammered into the coffin of common sense, logic and reason this week as officials in Alice Springs erected a barbed wire fence to “close off” entry to the informal walking track to the summit of Mt Gillen.

The track was mainly used by Alice Springs locals and the occasional well-informed tourist.

The journey that uplifted the soul and nourished your well-being, filling you up with awe and wonder, is now banned and those that enjoy an invigorating walk, breath of fresh air and an outstanding view will now be fined for their trouble (if they catch you!).

It’s insulting to every Alice resident who are all custodians of the land they live on that they are now banned from enjoying their own backyard. Australia is unique in the world in banning Awe and Wonder and the enjoyment of natural places.

Marc Hendrickx

former Alice Springs resident

Berowra Hts NSW

PHOTO: Not only the northern flank of Mt Gillen is now off-limits, but the southern one is too, including a string of ravines, some rivalling King’s Canyon in their beauty. The nearest to town is just minutes’ walk from the tourism precinct, and all were regarded as major potential tourist attractions.