Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Drive market hope for tourism industry

In the year ending September 2020 the tourism industry took a 52% hit, according to Tourism Central Australia CEO Danial Rochefort.
Asked whether there had been any anecdotal evidence of an upturn in since last year he said: “The answer is no. However the drive market is looking good in 2021 and operators are receiving bookings.”
Central Australian locations will be a part of a $2.5m tourism promotion campaign from Northern Territory government which will include cinema advertising, TV commercials, social media posting and traditional media advertising in conjunction with ten features on the Channel Ten evening program ‘The Project.’
The ‘Seek Different’ campaign officially launched yesterday, and is primarily aimed at drawing domestic tourists to the NT in lieu of international visitors kept out by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The locations advertised in the campaign are scattered all over the Territory, but local viewers of the advertisement will notice a heavy dose of Central Australian iodised granite.

