Friday, February 26, 2021

The freedom of the press still furnishes that check upon government which no constitution has ever been able to provide – Chicago Tribune.

Issue 5 Native title boss gets domestic violence order
Issue 5Volume 26

Native title boss gets domestic violence order

By ERWIN CHLANDA

A Domestic Violence Order was given to Shane Lindner, the chairman of Lhere Artepe, the Alice Springs native title organisation, designed to be the prime representative body for town’s Arrernte people.

He may seek re-election at the corporation’s annual general meeting understood to be held tomorrow.

The “interim order until further order of the court” restrains Mr Lindner from “causing harm or attempting or threatening to cause harm to the Protected Person/s; causing damage to property, or attempting or threatening to cause damage to property of the Protected Person/s; intimidating or harassing or verbally abusing the Protected Person/s; stalking the Protected Person/s.

The order was given by Registrar James of the Local Court on January 12.

The police Commander Southern Command, Craig Laidler, expressed extreme concern at a media conference yesterday about domestic violence featuring prominently in the region’s crime statistics.

The Alice Springs News is seeking comment from Lhere Artepe.

In the corporation’s general report for the year ending June 30, 2020, the latest available, Lhere Artepe had the following members, the first three being the estate groups making up the organisation: The Antulye, Irlpme and Mparntwe Aboriginal corporations, and Alan Campbell, Fabian Conway, Marie Ellis, Felicity Hayes, Peter Liddle, William Liddle, Shane Lindner, Pater Palmer and current acting CEO Graham Smith.

The organisation had an income of $416,636; no grants; total expenditure of $375,919; value of current assets $3.8m; value of non-current assets $696,226; total current liabilities $122,460 and total non-current liabilities $253,534.

VIDEO: Mr Lindner leaving the court house after an earlier appearance for a different matter and confronting Editor Erwin Chlanda.

