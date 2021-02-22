Council: instability at the top

By KIERAN FINNANE

After just six months in the job, the Town Council’s Director of Community Development, Kim Sutton, has resigned.

The resignation appears to be effective immediately as an email to Ms Sutton on her council account receives an automatic reply: “Please be advised that Kim Sutton is no longer employed by the Alice Springs Town Council.”

The Alice Springs News has asked CEO Robert Jennings to confirm the resignation and give its reason. He has not replied.

Ms Sutton’s appointment was announced by council at the end of August 2020.

Ms Sutton at a council meeting on Zoom last year. From our archive.

“With considerable experience in community development, we welcome Kim to this important role at Council,” said Mr Jennings at the time. “Kim has a strong community and corporate sector history, specialising in areas such as youth, social improvement and program coordination.”

She had had a career in community development over 20 years, both internationally and in Australia, said council’s media release, including as executive director at RACQ Life Flight, and CEO for seven years of Gold Coast Hospital Foundation.

She had relocated to Alice Springs with her husband and two children.

“Having grown up in a small regional town, I’m very keen to show my young family all the benefits that come from being part of a local community,” she said at the time. “We are also looking forward to exploring the landscapes and uniqueness of Central Australia.”

Photo at top: Ms Sutton is third from the left, siting between council’s director of Technical Services Scott Allen and Director of Corporate Services Sabine Taylor.