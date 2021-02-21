Health to head north

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Sir – Plans to scrap the two existing health services are under way, creating a centralised one, with just one budget and one executive team.

What has been made clear to me is that the department is about to undergo a major restructure; some jobs may be lost; all regional health services are about to lose their autonomy; the consultation process will only be internal at this stage; and Darwin will have absolute control over all parts of NT Health.