Wednesday, February 10, 2021

The freedom of the press still furnishes that check upon government which no constitution has ever been able to provide – Chicago Tribune.

Home Uncategorized Row over safety in the Mall
Uncategorized

Row over safety in the Mall

0

Giving concerns about safety as the reason, Parrtjima spokesman Paul Ah Chee has announced performance events in the Mall will be again be cancelled at this year’s fixture.

He told the ABC: “We will not have events as such but we will have static displays in there.”

This has triggered Shadow Minister for Major Events, Joshua Burgoyne, to slam “the government’s botched handling of escalating crime in Alice Springs”.

He said in a media release: “This is a devastating blow to the Alice Springs community. Crime and anti-social behaviour is ruining the quality of life for residents in Central Australia, and now crime is ruining the government’s plans for economic recovery.

“The Chief Minister is refusing to meet with affected residents and businesses owners and refusing to listen to their concerns.

“Now, because NT Labor can’t get a handle on this escalating crime wave, the Alice Springs community – and tourists – are suffering, once again.”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Issue 3

Kids, parents must pay for crime: 3 Alice MLAs

Erwin Chlanda - 10
By ERWIN CHLANDA A Country Liberal Party Government would amend the Bail Act to ensure that repeat offenders face the consequences of their actions, say...
Read more
Issue 50

Bush roads take a pounding as good rains break drought

Erwin Chlanda - 0
Many roads have become impassible or are subject to restrictions as wide-spread rains are continuing in The Centre, according to the Road Report NT...
Read more
Issue 49

The patient in the next bed may be in chains

Erwin Chlanda - 0
By ERWIN CHLANDA The Alice Springs prison, which has a capacity of about 600 inmates, has a section where prisoners can receive medical attention. Trouble is,...
Read more
©