Youth crime: Queensland much tougher, says Lambley

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Sir – The horrific and tragic killing of two innocent pedestrians in Queensland yesterday allegedly by a juvenile in a stolen car should be a major wakeup call for the NT Government and our seriously escalating problem of youth crime across the Northern Territory.

The Queensland Premier, Annastacia Palaszczuk, told her people yesterday: “It is an absolute tragedy. It’s absolutely horrific … this young man is now on murder charges … if there’s anything more we can do to strengthen our laws, we absolutely will … families need to step up.”

On October 22 last year Shane Powell in Alice Springs was killed in similar circumstances and our Chief Minister provided no such outrage or leadership on how the NT juvenile justice system might be reformed to prevent more of these type of incidents.

The Alice Springs community was left stunned and abandoned. The bereft and devastated family of Shane Powell were left with no consolation from our Chief Minister.

Alice Springs has been in crisis for many months and the situation is deteriorating. Earlier this week 25 break-ins were reported to police in one 24 hour period in Alice Springs.

The latest NT Police Crime Statistics for Alice Springs are horrendous: Domestic Violence assaults in Alice Springs up by 30%; house break-ins up by 23%; alcohol related assaults up by 14% ; and Property Damage up by 11%.

Crime has never been this bad in Alice Springs and it is getting worse. People are leaving or planning to leave Alice Springs in droves. Our safety and happiness as a community is being compromised to the point whereby people cannot see a future in Alice Springs.

Once again I call on the NT Gunner Labor Government to follow the words of Annastacia Palaszczuk and address this serious problem. There must be legislative changes and a more proactive approach.

Robyn Lambley (pictured)

Independent Member for Araluen.

PHOTO: The killed couple, Katherine Jane Leadbetter and her partner Matthew Philip Field, were expecting a child. (Facebook.)