Wednesday, January 27, 2021

The freedom of the press still furnishes that check upon government which no constitution has ever been able to provide – Chicago Tribune.

Home Issue 3 Long walk in desert heat after roll-over?
Issue 3Volume 26

Long walk in desert heat after roll-over?

1

A 47-year-old man appears to have walked nearly 70 kilometres in up to 38 degrees heat after rolling his car south of Kings Creek Station yesterday.

Police, which had been searching the area close to the accident scene, say the man today turned up at Ukaka, well to the east.

They say it is still unclear how the man, who left the scene of the accident at 9am yesterday, covered the distance.

He is being assessed at the Ukaka clinic, police say.

Two women, who had also been in the car, were taken to the Alice Springs hospital with minor injuries.

It is not yet known what – if any – injuries had been suffered by the man.

1 COMMENT

  1. Aborigines are noted for their extraordinary feats of walking long distances, at what we regard as remarkable speed.
    A medicine man’s powers are said to exceed this and to be more than physical.
    A P Elkin, Aboriginal Men of High Degree.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Issue 3

Hobby gardeners, back to work!

Erwin Chlanda - 0
By GEOFF MIERS The party is over and it's time to get back into the garden before major disasters unfold after rain on nine days...
Read more
Issue 3

Two very different January 26 gatherings

Kieran Finnane - 2
By JULIUS DENNIS Across Australia, January 26th has come to mean different things to different people, and this was reflected in the two strikingly...
Read more
Issue 3

A touch of light: the colony

Kieran Finnane - 2
By MIKE GILLAM Photo © Mike Gillam In the late 1980s I visited Watarrka in the George Gill Range, a soon to be gazetted National Park,...
Read more
©