Long walk in desert heat after roll-over?

A 47-year-old man appears to have walked nearly 70 kilometres in up to 38 degrees heat after rolling his car south of Kings Creek Station yesterday.

Police, which had been searching the area close to the accident scene, say the man today turned up at Ukaka, well to the east.

They say it is still unclear how the man, who left the scene of the accident at 9am yesterday, covered the distance.

He is being assessed at the Ukaka clinic, police say.

Two women, who had also been in the car, were taken to the Alice Springs hospital with minor injuries.

It is not yet known what – if any – injuries had been suffered by the man.