Hobby gardeners, back to work!

By GEOFF MIERS

The party is over and it’s time to get back into the garden before major disasters unfold after rain on nine days over the festive season, being away from home or simply celebrating, sitting back and relaxing.

No excuse now that the kids are heading off back to school.

The three to four inches of rain over Christmas and New Year have made nature, the streetscapes and the home gardens literally smiling, looking so fresh and clean.

But there are downsides that bring problems.

Those gardeners with lawns will need to be mowing more regularly as particularly the kikuyu and buffalo lawns will be experiencing masses foliage growth with some lawns needing to be cut weekly.

With the rain and increased humidity come the army worm and the African black beetle and they can cause massive damage to the lawn in a very short time.

If part of the lawn looks like it has been mown or areas are dying off you can be sure something is munching on your lawn.

By simply flooding a section of the lawn you may see caterpillars or black beetles emerging from the grass and then you definitely know you have a problem that needs addressing urgently.

The rain and the humidity both combine to provide favourable conditions for many insects, disease and other garden pests to breed up quickly.

If you are living on a rural property and live particularly along the Todd River then you can be sure the next generation of rabbits have already bred up and will be looking for young plants to nibble on.

Put simple tree guards around young seedlings or saplings and this will stop the rabbits from ring-barking the young plants.

Blood and bone acts as a great deterrent for rabbits. Simply sprinkle it over and around the plants that need protection and the rabbits will leave them alone.

If you have pumpkins, zucchini, water melon, rock melons and cucumbers growing these broad-leaf crops may already be suffering from powdery mildew.

This appears as a white or grey film on the foliage and needs to be managed as it will kill the plants.

Try three parts full cream milk to seven parts water with a little squirt of dishwashing liquid to make it stick to the foliage. Repeat this treatment every 10 to 14 days and you will see the problem abate.