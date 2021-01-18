Tuesday, January 19, 2021

The freedom of the press still furnishes that check upon government which no constitution has ever been able to provide – Chicago Tribune.

Home Issue 1 January gardening in facts and figures
Issue 1Volume 26

January gardening in facts and figures

By Erwin Chlanda
0

By GEOFF MIERS

Temperature (C): Mean Max 36.6, Mean Min 22.2, Day High 46.7, Day Low 10.0.

Days Above 40 – 09, Days Above 30 – 27, Days Below 08 – 00, Days Below 00 – 00.

Rainfall (mm) Average 34, Rainy Days 04, Highest 241, Lowest 00.

Other Features: Dust Storms 03, Mist/Haze 11, Cloudy Days 05, Clear Days 12.

Thunder Days 03, Sunlight Hours 10.2.

Evaporation Rates: Daily mean (mm) 12.7, Monthly mean 393.7.

Vegetables to Plant : Beetroot, cabbages, capsicums, carrots, cucumbers, late plantings of melons, parsley, radish, silver beet, spinach, squash and zucchini. Optimum time for sweetcorn and tomatoes.

Flowering annuals to Plant.

Full sun: gazanias, marigolds, petunias, seaside daisies, vincas and portulaca. Lightly shady/shady areas: impatiens, begonias and coleus.

Major Pest Problems:

Lawn grub, a variety of leaf eating caterpillars and grubs, locusts, grasshoppers, scale insects, mealy bug, nematodes, inland fruit fly, white cedar moth caterpillar and red spider mite.

Main Activities:

Regularly mow lawns, watch for lawn grubs, check drip irrigation systems, increase water to hanging baskets and pots, watch for outbreak of plagues of pests.

Tips for January:

Shade newly planted seedlings for at least a week. Fruit fly infested fruit should be gathered and disposed of by soaking in a bin of water or by sealing in a plastic bag placed in the sun for two weeks.

A sack or strips of material placed around the white cedar tree’s trunk will see the caterpillars gathering under it daily. They can be removed by knocking into a bucket of water or by dislodging them and then spraying.

To keep nematodes in check plant marigolds extensively throughout the vegetable garden, compost and mulch heavily. Spray scale insects with white oil only in the evenings and then wash off in early morning as leaf burn or scorching can occur.

To control two spotted or red spider mite try spraying with a mix 1 cup of milk, 2 teaspoons of flour and 1 litre of water shade tomatoes to assist fruit set.

Tomatoes, zucchini, pumpkin and melons may all need to be physically cross pollinated with a fine hair brush.

Windy weather can result in tree limbs breaking. Trim wounds, spray with a fungicide and seal with a water based paint.

PHOTO: Silver Witchetty in full bloom at an Alice Springs rural block after the recent rains.

Previous articleWar and peace: Supporting soldiers and students
Next articleA touch of light: coolamons of chance
Erwin Chlandahttps://alicespringsnews.com.au

RELATED ARTICLES

Issue 2

Rising heat far more serious long-term threat than Covid-19

Kieran Finnane - 2
By KIERAN FINNANE As a doctor working in the Northern Territory for the last 16 years “it is impossible not to see accelerating heat as...
Read more
Issue 1

War and peace: Supporting soldiers and students

Erwin Chlanda - 0
For nearly 25 years, 1941 to 1966, St John’s was a key community centre in Alice Springs supporting the war effort by providing comforts...
Read more
Issue 1

Creating a post-COVID future: Alice joins global task

Erwin Chlanda - 1
By ERWIN CHLANDA In some Italian towns “celebrations of big shoulder-borne processional structures" take place on certain days, with up to 100 people carrying each...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©