Tuesday, January 5, 2021

COVID numbers spell out our good fortune

By Erwin Chlanda
We definitely must not gloat but let’s permit us to feel exceptionally lucky to be living in the NT.

Our head spins listening on the news to COVID stats the world over: In Oz we’re dealing in single figures. In the US and UK it’s in the hundreds.

And in the NT? Well, it’s paradise. Have a look at the table.

The death rate in the US and the UK is more than four times that of the world. Italy’s is five times.

Australia’s death rate is less than a fifth of the world’s.

We don’t have any deaths in the NT, and no community transmission.

More than half the NT’s 83 “confirmed cases” are from 2384 international arrivals since October 23 and are quarantined (694 at the moment). 70 have recovered. There are just 13 “active cases”.

Happy New Year!

